Kerfoot logged two assists and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Lightning.

Kerfoot helped out on both of Michael Carcone's goals in this contest as the Coyotes' third line carried the load on offense. After an awful start to the campaign, Kerfoot has picked up four assists over his last five games to provide more consistency. He's at one goal, seven helpers, 25 shots on net, 11 hits and a minus-2 rating through 21 contests overall.