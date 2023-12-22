Kerfoot scored a goal on three shots, added two assists and went plus-2 in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.

The Coyotes' top line was involved in four of the team's five goals in the win. Kerfoot has five points over his last three outings and has looked like a natural solution as the first-line center between Clayton Keller and Nick Schmaltz. Kerfoot is up to three goals, 17 helpers, 45 shots on net and a plus-5 rating over 32 contests. His role in a solid offense as well as his recent results make him a player to target in fantasy.