Kerfoot scored a goal and added two hits in Friday's 4-0 win over the Red Wings.

Kerfoot snapped a four-game point drought with the first-period tally. He's made a little more of an impact with physical play lately, racking up eight hits and 12 blocked shots over his last six contests. The 29-year-old has played in a middle-six role lately, though he tends to move around the lineup as needed. He's collected 36 points, 84 shots on net, 50 hits, 57 blocked shots and a minus-10 rating over 64 appearances.