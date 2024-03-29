Kerfoot notched a power-play assist, three shots on goal and five hits in Thursday's 8-4 win over the Predators.

Kerfoot has three assists during his nine-game point drought. His helper Thursday was his first power-play point since Jan. 24. The 29-year-old forward is up to 39 points (10 on the power play), 90 shots on net, 67 blocked shots, 62 hits and a minus-13 rating through 73 contests. Kerfoot continues to see time in all situations, but his even-strength minutes have often been of the bottom-six variety in recent weeks.