Kerfoot posted an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Saturday's 2-0 win over the Sabres.

Kerfoot snapped a five-game point drought with the helper. The 29-year-old remains in a third line role, but he's seen a substantial uptick in ice time since late November. He earned it with a burst of offense around the start of the month, though he's hardly been the epitome of consistency. Overall, Kerfoot is at two goals, 14 helpers, 41 shots on net, 17 hits, 15 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating through 30 appearances this season.