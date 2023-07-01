Kerfoot signed a two-year, $7 million contract with the Coyotes on Saturday, Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports reports.

Kerfoot will carry the same $3.5 million cap hit he had on his last deal, a four-year pact with the Maple Leafs. The 28-year-old forward had 32 points in 82 contests last year, down from a career-best 51 points in 82 outings during 2021-22. He's versatile enough to slot in anywhere in the Coyotes' middle six as they look to take a step forward in 2023-24.