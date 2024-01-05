Kerfoot notched a power-play assist in Thursday's 5-1 loss to the Islanders.

Kerfoot had the secondary helper on Nick Schmaltz's tally in the second period. The 29-year-old Kerfoot has gotten on the scoresheet in seven of the last eight games, racking up three goals and six helpers in that span. He's seeing important minutes in all situations, including first-line usage at even strength. He's up to 24 points (seven on the power play) with 53 shots on net and a plus-1 rating over 37 contests this season.