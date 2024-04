Kerfoot notched a power-play assist in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Oilers.

Kerfoot helped out on a Dylan Guenther tally in the third period. The 29-year-old Kerfoot was a solid and versatile part of the Coyotes' lineup this season, racking up 13 goals, 32 helpers, 12 power-play points, 73 hits, 76 blocked shots and 103 shots on net over 82 contests. He is under contract for next season, so he should get a chance to reprise his do-it-all role in 2024-25.