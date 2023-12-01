Kerfoot logged a power-play assist and five shots on goal in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Avalanche.

Kerfoot continues to improve after a move to the third-line center spot. He's earned five helpers over his last six games, and his assist Thursday was his first power-play point of the campaign. The 29-year-old has nine points, 30 shots on net and a minus-1 rating through 22 appearances. He should remain on the third line until Barrett Hayton (upper body) or Jack McBain (lower body) are available to play again.