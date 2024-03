Kerfoot dished an assist, blocked three shots and added two PIM in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Red Wings.

Kerfoot set up Michael Carcone's go-ahead goal in the second period. The 29-year-old Kerfoot has faltered in March with just two points over his last eight outings. He's still strong enough defensively to maintain a significant role, but he needs to score more to be on the fantasy radar. He's up to 37 points, 86 shots on net, 62 blocked shots and a minus-10 rating over 67 appearances.