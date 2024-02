Kerfoot posted an assist in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Kerfoot has two helpers over his last three games. The 29-year-old has filled a bottom-six role lately -- he's been under 15 minutes of ice time in each of the last four contests. Overall, he has 32 points, 72 shots on net, 41 blocked shots, 40 hits and a minus-10 rating through 56 outings.