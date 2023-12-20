Kerfoot provided an assist, two hits and four PIM in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Senators.

Kerfoot's ice time has been tracking up for weeks, and he was finally moved to the first line for this game, centering Clayton Keller and Nick Schmaltz. Kerfoot's helped came on Keller's game-tying goal in the third period. The 29-year-old Kerfoot has an assist in each of the last two games, though his two-way play will be what keeps him in the top six for as long as it lasts. Overall, the center is up to 17 points, 42 shots on net, 19 hits, eight PIM and a plus-3 rating across 31 outings.