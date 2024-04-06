Kerfoot scored a goal, dished an assist, added two PIM, logged three hits, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Friday's 7-4 win over the Golden Knights.

Kerfoot did a bit of everything, which included scoring the opening goal in the second period and setting up Michael Carcone for the game-winner in the third. The 29-year-old Kerfoot had gone 11 games without a goal and 43 contests without a multi-point effort. He's up to 12 goals, 42 points, 96 shots on net, 66 hits, 69 blocked shots and a minus-14 rating over 76 appearances in a versatile role.