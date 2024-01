Kerfoot scored a power-play goal in Saturday's 6-0 win over the Wild.

Kerfoot had gone three games without a point, and his ice time has dipped a bit recently after his move off the top line. The 29-year-old put in a solid performance in a blowout win Saturday and continues to be an important veteran in the Coyotes' lineup. He's up to 25 points (eight on the power play), 55 shots on net and a minus-2 rating through 41 contests.