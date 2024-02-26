Kerfoot notched an assist and two hits in Sunday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Jets.
Kerfoot has a helper in three of the last four games. The 29-year-old has done alright on offense despite logging bottom-six minutes in recent weeks. He's up to 33 points, 72 shots on net, 42 hits, 42 blocked shots and a minus-10 rating over 57 appearances. He had just 32 points in 82 games with the Maple Leafs last season, so it's safe to say he's been a good fit with the Coyotes.
More News
-
Coyotes' Alex Kerfoot: Notches assist Wednesday•
-
Coyotes' Alex Kerfoot: Deals helper in defeat•
-
Coyotes' Alex Kerfoot: Tallies in Monday's loss•
-
Coyotes' Alex Kerfoot: Slides helper in overtime loss•
-
Coyotes' Alex Kerfoot: Picks up power-play assist•
-
Coyotes' Alex Kerfoot: Deposits goal Monday•