Kerfoot notched an assist and two hits in Sunday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Jets.

Kerfoot has a helper in three of the last four games. The 29-year-old has done alright on offense despite logging bottom-six minutes in recent weeks. He's up to 33 points, 72 shots on net, 42 hits, 42 blocked shots and a minus-10 rating over 57 appearances. He had just 32 points in 82 games with the Maple Leafs last season, so it's safe to say he's been a good fit with the Coyotes.