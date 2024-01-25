Kerfoot notched a power-play assist and three shots on goal in Wednesday's 6-2 loss to the Panthers.

Kerfoot has been steady with four points, including two on the power play, over his last six games. The 29-year-old center has settled into a second-line role for now, though the Coyotes have often rotated their pivots through various winger combinations this season. Kerfoot has 28 points (nine on the power play), 64 shots on net and a minus-3 rating while mainly serving as a top-six option.