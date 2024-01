Kerfoot logged an assist in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Canucks.

Kerfoot set up Travis Dermott's first-period marker. Over eight games in January, Kerfoot has managed four points and a minus-4 rating, a significant downturn in his offense after he ended December in strong form. The center has 26 points, 59 shots on net, 25 blocked shots, 23 hits and a minus-1 rating over 43 contests this season, putting him on pace to easily eclipse the 32-point campaign he had last year.