Kerfoot had a goal and two assists in Arizona's 4-1 win over St. Louis on Saturday.

Kerfoot extended his scoring streak to three games, giving him a goal and six points in that span. That brings him up to two goals and 12 points in 23 contests this season. The 29-year-old struggled early in the campaign, recording just three points (all assists) over his first 13 outings. Perhaps his more recent offensive success is the result of him settling in with Arizona -- before 2023-24, he had spent four years with the Maple Leafs. Even still, with his middle-six role, Kerfoot isn't likely to surpass his career high of 51 points, which was set in 2021-22.