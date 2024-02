Kerfoot scored a goal and blocked three shots in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Canadiens.

Kerfoot got the first crack at replacing Clayton Keller (upper body) on the top line. The goal was Kerfoot's first in seven games, but he's also picked up three assists in that span. The 29-year-old continues to be a versatile option for the Coyotes, filling in wherever he's needed in the lineup. For the season, he has nine goals, 34 points, 72 shots on net, 45 blocked shots and 42 hits over 58 appearances.