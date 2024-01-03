Kerfoot netted a short-handed goal in a 4-1 loss to Florida on Tuesday.

Kerfoot's marker came early in the third period and tied the contest at 1-1, though Arizona was unable to build off his tally. He's been held off the scoresheet just once over his last seven contests, accumulating three goals and eight points in that span. That brings him up to five markers and 23 points in 36 outings this year. Kerfoot is averaging a career-high 17:28 of ice time in his first campaign with Arizona, which has helped put the 29-year-old on pace to surpass the 50-point milestone for the second time in his career.