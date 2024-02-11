Kerfoot notched an assist and blocked five shots in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Predators.

Kerfoot snapped a three-game dry spell when he assisted on a Travis Dermott tally in the first period. The Coyotes' forward group is as healthy as it's been in weeks, so it's unlikely Kerfoot gets out of a middle-six role any time soon, barring a lineup shuffle. The center has seven goals, 22 assists, 68 shots on net, 33 blocked shots, 33 hits and a minus-6 rating through 50 appearances.