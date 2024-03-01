Kerfoot scored a shorthanded goal on three shots, blocked two shots and went minus-2 in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Kerfoot picked off a pass and broke away for the Coyotes' first goal at 14:39 of the second period. The 29-year-old has two goals and three assists over his last six contests, and it was likely at least a little sweet for him to score against his former team. Kerfoot is up to 10 tallies, 35 points (three shorthanded, nine on the power play), 75 shots on net, 47 blocked shots and a minus-11 rating over 59 appearances.