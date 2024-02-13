Kerfoot scored a goal, logged two hits and blocked two shots in Monday's 5-3 loss to the Flyers.

Kerfoot was listed on the fourth line but still logged something in the range of middle-six usage. The 29-year-old also played left wing with Adam Ruzicka making his Coyotes debut at center. Kerfoot has been steady lately with six points over his last 11 outings despite moving around the lineup. For the season, he's at 30 points, 69 shots on net, 35 hits, 35 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating through 51 contests.