Coyotes' Andrew Campbell: Ascends to top level
Campbell was recalled from AHL Tuscon on Saturday.
Campbell hasn't played in an NHL game since the Maple Leafs unleashed him for six contests in the 2015-16 campaign, and he's likely to remain a spare even with Niklas Hjalmarsson (upper body) still ailing.
