Campbell was called up from AHL Tuscon on Wednesday.

The 29-year-old defenseman has only appeared in 42 career NHL games between the Kings, Leafs and Coyotes. However, Niklas Hjalmarsson is currently hampered by an upper-body injury, so Campbell will be on hand in case Hjalmarsson can't give it a go Thursday in Calgary.

