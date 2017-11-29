Coyotes' Andrew Campbell: Brought up to NHL
Campbell was called up from AHL Tuscon on Wednesday.
The 29-year-old defenseman has only appeared in 42 career NHL games between the Kings, Leafs and Coyotes. However, Niklas Hjalmarsson is currently hampered by an upper-body injury, so Campbell will be on hand in case Hjalmarsson can't give it a go Thursday in Calgary.
