Campbell was sent down Sunday to AHL Tucson, per the official AHL transaction log.

Despite being called up several times to Arizona, Campbell still hasn't appeared in an NHL contest this year. The 30-year-old has only notched six points (two goals, four assists) for AHL Tucson in 2017-18 as well, and will likely stay in the minors while the season wraps up unless injuries arise.

