Campbell was sent down Sunday to AHL Tucson, per the official AHL transaction log.

Despite being called up several times to Arizona, Campbell still hasn't appeared in a NHL contest this year. The 30-year-old has only notched six points (two goals, four assists) for AHL Tucson in 2017-18 as well, and will likely stay in the minors while the season wraps up unless injuries arise in the desert.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories