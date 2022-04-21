Ladd logged an assist and two shots on goal in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Blackhawks.

With his appearance Wednesday, Ladd reached 1,000 games played -- a mark that looked nearly impossible after he played just a combined 30 NHL contests across the three previous seasons. He celebrated the occasion against one of his former teams and picked up an assist to give him 550 career points. His first year with the Coyotes has been solid for a player limited to bottom-six minutes. Ladd has 12 points, 56 shots on net, 67 hits and 47 PIM through 50 outings this season.