Ladd (knee) failed his physical Thursday and will be placed on long-term injured reserve, Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports reports.

Ladd's thrice surgically-repaired knee is evidently still an issue, and it appears as though he may be in danger of missing the entirety of the 2022-23 campaign. Ladd's in the last season of his seven-year, $38.5 million deal, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him formally retire after this campaign.