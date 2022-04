Ladd recorded an assist and went minus-2 in Monday's 5-3 loss to the Hurricanes.

Ladd has picked up two points in seven games since he returned from a lower-body injury. The 36-year-old has enjoyed a solid campaign in his first year with the Coyotes, posting 11 points, 54 shots, 66 hits, 47 PIM and a minus-19 rating in 49 contests. He's moved around the lineup frequently, averaging 14:01 of ice time per game.