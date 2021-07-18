Ladd was traded from the Islanders to the Coyotes on Saturday.

Ladd didn't play in the NHL last season, as the 35-year-old winger wasn't able to win a job with the Islanders. Saturday's trade is about as pure a salary dump as ever -- the Coyotes received three draft picks and didn't give up any tangible assets in the deal. It's unlikely Ladd cracks the lineup in Arizona, and it's unclear if he'll even be able to play with AHL Tucson after appearing in just 67 total games at any level in the last three seasons.