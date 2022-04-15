Ladd scored a power-play goal in Thursday's 7-1 loss to the Canucks.

Ladd was a game-time decision heading into the contest, and Jose M. Romero of The Arizona Republic reports the winger was receiving treatment after the contest, though he's expected to be fine. The 36-year-old Ladd has done alright in a bottom-six role through 47 games, picking up seven goals, three assists, 54 shots on net, 66 hits and 47 PIM this season. If he continues to be bothered by nagging injuries, he could be a healthy scratch at times in the final two weeks of the campaign.