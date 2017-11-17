Duclair recorded an assist and two shots through 12:15 of ice time (1:36 on the power play) during Thursday's 5-4 win over Montreal.

The 22-year-old winger has been in and out of the lineup since late October but still has a respectable seven points -- three goals -- through 15 contests for the campaign. There is also potential for Duclair to find an offensive groove if he can stay in the lineup, and he does have two helpers through his past three outings. However, it's likely best to take a wait-and-see approach because there aren't many fantasy settings where he's currently a viable option.