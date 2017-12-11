Coyotes' Anthony Duclair: Lone lamp lighter for 'Yotes
Duclair recorded his seventh goal of the season in Sunday's 3-1 loss to the Blackhawks.
Duke posted up at the doorstep and changed the angle on an Alex Goligoski laser shot to beat Corey Crawford. It had been eight games since the 22-year-old last found twine, though he does already have a hat trick to his name this campaign. A relatively inexperienced player on the youngest team in the league, Duclair will likely have a tough time establishing a rhythm for his fantasy owners.
