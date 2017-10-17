Play

Duclair found Mario Kempe for a primary assist, in a 6-2 defeat against Boston on Saturday.

After seeing a decrease in ice time, Duclair responded by delivering his second point of the season. However, it seems the talented 22-year-old will need to continue developing head coach Rick Tocchet's trust before we see an increase in his offensive production -- it's hard to break out in the NHL when you're playing on the fourth line with Nick Cousins and Jordan Martinook.

