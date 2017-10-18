Duclair added a secondary assist in Tuesday's 3-1 road loss to the Stars.

The 22-year-old has etched one goal and two helpers on the season ledger thus far, and that's not so bad for a player earning fewer than 14 minutes of ice time per game. It's easy to overlook that Duclair is so young, as he's at least been a part-time NHLer for three years and counting. When it comes to low-end value plays in fantasy, consider deploying No. 10 from the 'Yotes.