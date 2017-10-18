Coyotes' Anthony Duclair: Picks up another helper
Duclair added a secondary assist in Tuesday's 3-1 road loss to the Stars.
The 22-year-old has etched one goal and two helpers on the season ledger thus far, and that's not so bad for a player earning fewer than 14 minutes of ice time per game. It's easy to overlook that Duclair is so young, as he's at least been a part-time NHLer for three years and counting. When it comes to low-end value plays in fantasy, consider deploying No. 10 from the 'Yotes.
More News
-
Coyotes' Anthony Duclair: Notches assist•
-
Coyotes' Anthony Duclair: Signs one-year extension•
-
Coyotes' Anthony Duclair: Picks up another helper Saturday•
-
Coyotes' Anthony Duclair: Returns to lineup Friday•
-
Coyotes' Anthony Duclair: Rejoins NHL club•
-
Coyotes' Anthony Duclair: Headed back to AHL•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...