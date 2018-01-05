Coyotes' Anthony Duclair: Requests trade
Duclair requested that he be traded by the Coyotes.
Arizona has played 41 games and still hasn't managed to break double-digits in the win column, so Duclair's request doesn't seem unfair. A third-round pick in 2013, the 22-year-old has just seven goals and 13 points on the year. Teams likely won't throw around big offers for the 5-foot-11 winger but a trade would certainly impact his fantasy value moving forward.
