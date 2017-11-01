Coyotes' Anthony Duclair: Scratched for second straight contest
Duclair was a healthy scratch for the second consecutive game against Detroit on Tuesday.
Considering the young winger kick-started the season with a respectable five points -- three goals -- through 10 games, it's a little surprising to see him watching from the press box of late. Duclair showcased promising upside in his first two seasons in the league, but dating back to last year, there have been serious struggles. At this stage of the game, Duclair is probably only on the fantasy radar in cavernous settings.
More News
-
Coyotes' Anthony Duclair: Picks up another helper•
-
Coyotes' Anthony Duclair: Notches assist•
-
Coyotes' Anthony Duclair: Signs one-year extension•
-
Coyotes' Anthony Duclair: Picks up another helper Saturday•
-
Coyotes' Anthony Duclair: Returns to lineup Friday•
-
Coyotes' Anthony Duclair: Rejoins NHL club•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...