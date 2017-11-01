Duclair was a healthy scratch for the second consecutive game against Detroit on Tuesday.

Considering the young winger kick-started the season with a respectable five points -- three goals -- through 10 games, it's a little surprising to see him watching from the press box of late. Duclair showcased promising upside in his first two seasons in the league, but dating back to last year, there have been serious struggles. At this stage of the game, Duclair is probably only on the fantasy radar in cavernous settings.