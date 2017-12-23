Duclair will be in the lineup against the Avalanche on Saturday, Craig Morgan of NHL.com reports.

Duke reportedly will replace Brendan Perlini, who is simply going to be a healthy scratch. The 'Yotes don't have much going for them in the basement of the league standings, but that only makes their offensive gurus sneaky value plays in DFS. Indeed, there's a decent chance you can catch lightning in a bottle with Duclair, who has provided 13 points in 27 games and already has a hat trick to his name this season.