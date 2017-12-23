Coyotes' Anthony Duclair: Will reenter lineup Saturday
Duclair will be in the lineup against the Avalanche on Saturday, Craig Morgan of NHL.com reports.
Duke reportedly will replace Brendan Perlini, who is simply going to be a healthy scratch. The 'Yotes don't have much going for them in the basement of the league standings, but that only makes their offensive gurus sneaky value plays in DFS. Indeed, there's a decent chance you can catch lightning in a bottle with Duclair, who has provided 13 points in 27 games and already has a hat trick to his name this season.
More News
-
Coyotes' Anthony Duclair: Lone lamp-lighter for 'Yotes•
-
Coyotes' Anthony Duclair: Warming trend continues•
-
Coyotes' Anthony Duclair: Collects helper in win over Habs•
-
Coyotes' Anthony Duclair: Scratched for second straight contest•
-
Coyotes' Anthony Duclair: Picks up another helper•
-
Coyotes' Anthony Duclair: Notches assist•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...