Stralman logged an assist and four shots on goal in Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Canucks.

Stralman helped out on Lawson Crouse's second-period tally, which was all the Coyotes could muster. The assist snapped Stralman's seven-game point drought. The 35-year-old blueliner has been a limited contributor across the board this season with eight points, 54 shots on net, 46 blocked shots, 40 hits and a minus-13 rating through 38 contests. He's unlikely to see power-play time, so he's best left off most fantasy rosters.