Stralman (lower body) will not be available Tuesday against St. Louis.
Stralman is considered day-to-day, so he'll be questionable ahead of Thursday's tilt with Columbus. The veteran blueliner is averaging 21:16 of ice time with two points through 15 games this season. Kyle Capobianco will likely replace him in the lineup Tuesday.
