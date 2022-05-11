Stralman posted 23 points in 74 games this season.

At age 35, Stralman turned back the clock for his highest point total since 2015-16. He added 99 hits, 100 blocked shots and a minus-16 rating as the resident veteran on the Coyotes' blue line. Per Jose M. Romero of The Arizona Republic, Stralman has interest in continuing his playing career and would be open to signing a new deal with the Coyotes this summer. Considering the Coyotes are nowhere near the salary cap, they should have no trouble bringing him back if the interest is mutual.