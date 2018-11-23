Raanta (lower body) was activated from injured reserve ahead of Friday's home game against the Avalanche, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.

We're still waiting for official word that Raanta will start against the Avalanche on Friday night, but between his his activation from IR and Hunter Miska being relegated to AHL Tucson, it's a foregone conclusion that Raanta will at least dress for this next contest.

