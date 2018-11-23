Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Activated from IR
Raanta (lower body) was activated from injured reserve ahead of Friday's home game against the Avalanche, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.
We're still waiting for official word that Raanta will start against the Avalanche on Friday night, but between his his activation from IR and Hunter Miska being relegated to AHL Tucson, it's a foregone conclusion that Raanta will at least dress for this next contest.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 8
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...