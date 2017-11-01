Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Activation from IR imminent
Raanta (lower body) is expected to be activated from injured reserve with Hunter Miska returning to AHL Tuscon on Wednesday, Craig Morgan of NHL.com reports.
There had been a lot of movement with Arizona's tenders in Raanta's absence. Since the onset of his injury rehab, the Coyotes experimented with Adin Hill as the fill-in tender (but he went 0-3-0 as the starter), and then young GM John Chayka bartered with New Jersey to acquire goalie Scott Wedgewood as an alternate option to the struggling Louis Domingue (0-6-0, .856 save percentage). Raanta was the undisputed starter for Opening Night, but so much has changed since he suffered his injury that we can't safely assume he'll grab the lion's share of the work upon his return.
