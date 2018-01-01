Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Allows four goals in loss
Raanta made just 19 saves in a 5-2 loss against Anaheim on Sunday.
Raanta faced just 23 shots before Antoine Vermette sealed the win with an empty-net goal, and in his 20th appearance this season saw his record rop to 5-11-2. The Coyotes believed they were getting a No. 1 starter when they acquired him from the Rangers, but Raanta has been average at best, sporting a .916 save percentage. A revamped defense was supposed to help the Coyotes, but clearly that hasn't been the case this season. The Coyotes are in tough over the next five-game stretch, playing four games against teams currently in playoff position.
More News
-
Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Protecting net Sunday•
-
Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Stops Avalanche cold in win•
-
Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Gets starting nod for Wednesday's road contest•
-
Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Yanked in loss to Avs•
-
Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Stacked against Avs on Saturday•
-
Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Outdueled in loss to Panthers•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...