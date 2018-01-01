Raanta made just 19 saves in a 5-2 loss against Anaheim on Sunday.

Raanta faced just 23 shots before Antoine Vermette sealed the win with an empty-net goal, and in his 20th appearance this season saw his record rop to 5-11-2. The Coyotes believed they were getting a No. 1 starter when they acquired him from the Rangers, but Raanta has been average at best, sporting a .916 save percentage. A revamped defense was supposed to help the Coyotes, but clearly that hasn't been the case this season. The Coyotes are in tough over the next five-game stretch, playing four games against teams currently in playoff position.