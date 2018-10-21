Raanta made 27 saves in a 5-3 loss to Winnipeg on Saturday.

It's rare for Raanta to get any offensive support, but he did again Saturday. This time, he couldn't hold back the potent Jets. He entered play Saturday with a strong 2.32 GAA and solid .911 save percentage. Raanta's win totals may be depressed in the desert, but his talent should keep his ratios in a solid place for fantasy owners.