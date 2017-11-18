Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Assigned between pipes
Raanta will try to block pucks from the Senators as Saturday's road starter, Dave Vest of the Coyotes' official site reports.
This will be Raanta's eighth appearance in nine games since returning from a lower-body injury. He grabbed just his second win of the season in Thursday's road clash with Montreal, but surrendered four goals on 37 shots in that one to mark the fourth time the former Ranger has posted a save percentage south of .900 with his new team. Facing the league's fifth-ranked offense Saturday, Raanta is not a recommended fantasy play on this 13-game daily slate.
More News
-
Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Snaps four-game losing streak•
-
Coyotes' Antti Raanta: In net Thursday versus Montreal•
-
Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Gets yanked against Jets•
-
Coyotes' Antti Raanta: In goal Tuesday•
-
Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Lackluster in loss to Jets•
-
Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Starting in goal Saturday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...