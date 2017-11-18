Raanta will try to block pucks from the Senators as Saturday's road starter, Dave Vest of the Coyotes' official site reports.

This will be Raanta's eighth appearance in nine games since returning from a lower-body injury. He grabbed just his second win of the season in Thursday's road clash with Montreal, but surrendered four goals on 37 shots in that one to mark the fourth time the former Ranger has posted a save percentage south of .900 with his new team. Facing the league's fifth-ranked offense Saturday, Raanta is not a recommended fantasy play on this 13-game daily slate.