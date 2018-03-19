Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Back in net Monday
Raanta will be between the pipes at home against the Flames on Monday.
Raanta returned Saturday after a six-game absence, making 30 saves on 32 shots but taking a loss. He's having a fine season in the desert, as the 28-year-old has a 2.42 GAA and a .924 save percentage. The Finn is catching the Flames on the second day of a back-to-back, which is a point in Raanta's favor as well.
