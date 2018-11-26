Raanta was absent from Monday's practice session and is day-to-day with a minor issue, per Craig Morgan of The Athletic.

Raanta is just two games back from an eight-game absence due to a lower-body issue. Coach Rick Tocchet called the netminder's absence a maintenance day and didn't elaborate in regards to whether this latest problem is related to his previous injury. The Finn is winless in his prior two outings with an abysmal 3.64 GAA and .831 save percentage. With Darcy Kuemper (lower body) also dealing with an injury and Raanta struggling, the Yotes could considering looking at Adin Hill versus Minnesota on Tuesday.