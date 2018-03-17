Raanta (lower body) will guard the home goal against the Wild on Saturday, Craig Morgan of NHL.com reports.

Arizona reassigned depth goalie Adin Hill to AHL Tuscon on Thursday, which was the clear indication that Raanta would be ready to roll in the next contest. Since the Finn missed the past six games, it's probably best to take a wait-and-see approach before activating him in fantasy pools, but look past the team's standing as bottom dwellers of the Western Conference and you'll notice that Raanta is working with shiny ratios -- including a .924 save percentage through 39 games. Now, he'll face shots from a Minnesota club that is 6-4-0 over the last 10 contests.