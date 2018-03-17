Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Between pipes at home Saturday
Raanta (lower body) will guard the home goal against the Wild on Saturday, Craig Morgan of NHL.com reports.
Arizona reassigned depth goalie Adin Hill to AHL Tuscon on Thursday, which was the clear indication that Raanta would be ready to roll in the next contest. Since the Finn missed the past six games, it's probably best to take a wait-and-see approach before activating him in fantasy pools, but look past the team's standing as bottom dwellers of the Western Conference and you'll notice that Raanta is working with shiny ratios -- including a .924 save percentage through 39 games. Now, he'll face shots from a Minnesota club that is 6-4-0 over the last 10 contests.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...